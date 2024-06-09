Traction Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,146 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

