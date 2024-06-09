Traction Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,065 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 120,808 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.09 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

