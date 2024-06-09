TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

