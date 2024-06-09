TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Saratoga Investment accounts for 0.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

