Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02). Tlou Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 333,366 shares changing hands.

Tlou Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £25.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

