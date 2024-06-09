Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $575.89 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $575.89 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,574,534,443 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

