The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

TRV stock opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

