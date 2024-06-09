TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 25th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 389.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

