Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,244,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

