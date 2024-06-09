Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.66. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

