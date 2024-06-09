TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $144.31 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00046466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,031,559 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,382,065 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

