Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.00.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $268.51 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

