Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lands’ End in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $434.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

