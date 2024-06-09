Teca Partners LP Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teca Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 4.4% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.63 on Friday, hitting $349.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,291. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

