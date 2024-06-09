Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 14,338 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social accounts for 2.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Sprout Social worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 838,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,689. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock worth $4,673,003. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

