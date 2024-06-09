Tabor Asset Management LP Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 223,323 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 996,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.