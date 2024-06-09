Tabor Asset Management LP Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 110,173 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 483,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,031. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

