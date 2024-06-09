Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is S Squared Technology LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symbotic makes up approximately 6.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 155,828 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 108,126 shares during the period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,595. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.