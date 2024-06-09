Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) is Elm Ridge Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elm Ridge Management LLC lessened its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Sylvamo comprises about 5.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sylvamo worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,574. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLVM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 165,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

