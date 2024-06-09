Susquehanna Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

