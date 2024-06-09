Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.50. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.

Surge Components Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.