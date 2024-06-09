Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,646.74 or 0.99994635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00095837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023944 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

