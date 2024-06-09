StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

