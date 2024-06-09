StockNews.com Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.