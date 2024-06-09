StockNews.com Lowers Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 686,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 452,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

