StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CVR stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.14.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
