StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $281.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

