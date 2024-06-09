State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 161,702 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 202,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 353,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 137,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

