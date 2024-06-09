State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 387,485 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $196,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,120,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,753. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

