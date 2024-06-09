Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

UPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

