Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises about 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 461.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 19.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.36. 537,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,580. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.