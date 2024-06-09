Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $69.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 18.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 92,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $96.62. 5,364,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,797. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

