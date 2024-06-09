Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.05 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 2,169,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

