Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,968,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

