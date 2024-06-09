Sprott Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.19. 1,665,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,549. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.