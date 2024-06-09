Sprott Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Orla Mining worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after buying an additional 6,588,541 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,892 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 353,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Orla Mining Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 336,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.