Sprott Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.35% of Federated Hermes worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 518,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 332,528 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.64. 1,311,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.