Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CXM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,115 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.