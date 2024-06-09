Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $21.32. Spin Master shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

