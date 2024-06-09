SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $211.60. 12,195,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

