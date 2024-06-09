SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JNK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

