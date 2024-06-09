S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $5.92 on Friday, hitting $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day moving average is $429.52. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

