Soviero Asset Management LP Purchases 14,900 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,383,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 424,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.