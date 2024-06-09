Soviero Asset Management LP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Soviero Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,928. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

