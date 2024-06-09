Soviero Asset Management LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Soviero Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,000 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Nerdy worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $89,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $89,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,704 shares in the company, valued at $518,114.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and sold 121,555 shares worth $316,572. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRDY

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,864,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.74. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.