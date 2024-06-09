Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.