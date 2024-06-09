Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,649 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. 3,475,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

