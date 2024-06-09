Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USB remained flat at $39.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
