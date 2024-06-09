Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $213,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,477.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 346,914 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

