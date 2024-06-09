Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 111 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 3.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $308,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $550.87. The stock had a trading volume of 430,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.83 and a 200 day moving average of $547.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

